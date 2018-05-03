Watch free outdoor movies by the lake in Toronto this summer

Watching a movie outdoors is kind of a quintessential Toronto activity in the summer. Why not do that, but on a boat?

Sail-In Cinema returns this year to Sugar Beach on August 10 and 11, but have no fear, it's not only for savvy sailors. If you're locked on land, grab a chair and head down to the beach to watch the movie land-side because it'll be showing on a two-sided screen that sits on a barge.

This year the theme is of "In Other Worlds."

While the movies have not yet been announced, it is known that showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Show up early because space for boats is limited and all the best seats on land get snapped up fast.