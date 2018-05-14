Free outdoor movies in Liberty Village this summer

Is there anything better than a movie night under the stars on a warm summer night? If this sounds like paradise to you, the Liberty Village Residents Association has you covered with their 7th installation of Movies in Liberty Village Park.

This year, they'll be showing three movies, kicking off on Friday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m. The first movie is none other than Black Panther.

Here's what the setup looked like last year.

A post shared by The adventures of Choyyoga! (@theadventuresofchoyyoga) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Attending the movie is free and the night promises fun times, and prizes a plenty.