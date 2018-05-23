Free outdoor movies near St. Lawrence Market this summer

A park just steps from the bustling St. Lawrence Market will once again be screening free outdoor movies this summer. There is literally nothing better.

It's BYOBlankie and picnic dinner at St. James Park near King and Jarvis for this movie night series under the stars.

Here are the movies playing this summer:

Thursday, June 21, 2018

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Special Pride community event with a live drag show at 8 p.m. at the gazebo stage, followed by screening of Kissing Jessica Stein at 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 26, 2018

9:00 PM – 11:00 PM

The screening of Coco begins at 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 23, 2018

9:00 PM – 11:00 PM

The screening of Breaking Away begins at 9:00 p.m.