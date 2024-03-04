Fashion & Style
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
value village dovercourt toronto

Toronto's newest Value Village will open in the most unlikely building

Thrift store chain Value Village isn't the type of brand one would associate with award-winning architecture, though the retailer is now gearing up to open its latest Toronto location in an unexpectedly nice building.

Signage for a new Value Village location was spotted on the Proper TV building at 772 Dovercourt Road, a surprising twist for an adaptive re-use project that was acclaimed for its contribution to the urban fabric when completed a few years earlier.

The unique building at Bloor and Dovercourt is a rather unlikely candidate for a discount thrift brand, a repurposed Canada Post sorting and distribution depot featuring a modern second-floor addition with 12-foot-tall fins of orange perforated aluminum.

The project, designed by Superkul Architects, was honoured with a win at the 2021 Toronto Urban Design Awards.

Value Village had already established a foothold in the building when the company leased out office space on the second floor in early 2023. The recent sighting of a banner on the ground floor's preserved Postal Station E facade is the first sign that this presence will expand from just office space to a retail location.

There has been no indication from Value Village whether this store would be one of the brand's trendy boutique stores or a standard thrift store location.

The retailer has been under fire in recent months for its sky-high prices and has faced criticism for clamping down on in-store photography, possibly in response to ongoing pricing backlash.

Lead photo by

superkularchitecture/Instagram
