Another trendy Value Village Boutique is opening in Toronto

Value Village's new "boutique" model is apparently working out well for the thrift retailer, as a third location is set to open up in Toronto this week.

Taking up nearly 10,000 square feet of a vacant two-storey retail space just north of Yonge and Eglinton, the outpost will be another of the brand's smaller format stores, with a focus on fewer categories than its larger suburban counterparts (strictly women's and men's clothing, shoes and accessories).

Value Village debuted this more downtown-friendly model last summer with its somewhat controversial — and to many, confusing — first boutique across two floors of the Burroughes building at Queen and Bathurst.

A second location in the old Brunswick House space on Bloor Street opened up around the same time.

While the company has assured residents that these versions have the same pricing as its traditional shops, it has come under fire lately for its seemingly out of control price increases.

Earlier this month, a customer found an item on their local VV's shelf that was actually marked up from its original price tag, which was still attached, drawing the corporation's pricing methods into question — especially when it receives used items for free via donations.

The publicly-traded business has also been accused of employing deceptive marketing tactics that lead many to believe it is a non-profit entity. Owned by Savers, Value Village is in fact the biggest for-profit thrift store operator in North America.

"We are a for-profit company that champions reuse. Shopping in our stores doesn't support any non-profit, but donating your reusable goods does. We pay non-profits for your stuff, helping them fund programs in our communities," its website discloses.

Of course, what some see as an ethical dilemma hasn't quelled VV's success, as millions still turn to the store for its more affordable and sustainable selection of pre-loved treasures.

The new Value Village Boutique at 2637 Yonge St. is hosting its grand opening on Thursday, August 24, with opening hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.