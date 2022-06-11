Value Village is opening a trendy boutique in Toronto and people can't believe it

People have already been complaining about Value Village being pricier than they expect, but it looks like the thrift store chain is leaning into its more upscale side by opening a "boutique" location in Toronto.

Branding has been spotted on a space at Queen and Bathurst.

A ton of people are confused about why Value Village would go in this direction.

People are also calling out the chain for going against what should be the values of a second-hand store.

One person also said it was silly for the brand to call itself a "boutique" when that term really applies more to stores where the staff are well-versed in design and fashion.

Their prediction? It will "be full of $40 levis and coach bags."

A Value Village rep tells blogTO what you can expect when shopping at the new boutique store.

"Value Village Boutiques are essentially smaller format Value Village thrift stores," the rep tells blogTO.

"Same great value on secondhand items, with category selection focused primarily on women's and men's clothing, shoes and accessories."

The Value Village Boutique store should open on July 7.