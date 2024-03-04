Toronto Instagram account gets massive crowd and a complaint after opening new store

The man behind a huge Toronto Instagram account recently realized a lifelong dream this weekend when he opened the brand's first ever brick-and-mortar store and drew a massive crowd.

Scarborough Spots has been a hub for Scarborough news, memes and merch since 2019, but founder Jesse Asido took a massive step into a new direction by opening up shop in Eglinton Square Mall selling his Scarborough-themed merchandise.

The store (not a pop-up but a now-permanent fixture in the mall) is also meant to serve as a gallery space to highlight and display work by local artists.

The store, which is also home to some quintessentially Instagrammable backdrops was overrun with excited shoppers and fans of the account at their grand opening on Saturday, March 2, with the account sharing a slew of smiling faces in the store.

It seems as though not everyone was entirely thrilled with the new store, though, as Jesse posted a less-than-flattering interaction that he had with one man in the store on the weekend.

"What kind of business is this? Is this paintings? Is this coffee shop? Is this clothing store?" the man apparently asked Jesse, saying he "didn't get" the store.

When Jesse explained that the store was also meant to act as a free art gallery, the man allegedly told him that this is no way to run a business.

"I almost laughed, but then I just smiled and said 'I think we'll be okay. Have a good day sir,'" says Jesse, adding the moral "don't let people who don't see your vision affect your vision."

Judging by the massive swarms of people from Scarborough and beyond eager to get their hands on a piece of Scarborough Spots merch or a photo in the store, Jesse's vision is working out.