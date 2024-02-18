Toronto Instagram account opening its first permanent retail store in local mall

A Toronto Instagram account with almost 100,000 followers is about to open their first ever retail store in a mall this March.

Scarborough Spots has been supplying the community with Scarborough-centric news, memes and marchandise since 2019, and they're now venturing into the world of retail with a new brick-and-mortar store in Eglinton Square Mall.

In a heartfelt message shared to the Scarborough Spots Instagram, Jesse Asido, the man behind the page shares a story of being down on his luck shortly before starting Scarborough Spots and applying for a job at Foot Locker in Eglinton Square.

"I do the interview with the manager and felt like it went well and waited for a call," writes Asido. "When a call never came, I called them and couldn't get any update."

Now, five years later, the Foot Locker location in the mall has closed down and, lo and behold, it'll be the new home of Asido's maiden retail venture.

"One month from today, we are opening our first ever store. Not a pop-up, not a pop-up store.. A STORE. The exact spot where the Footlocker used to sit," he says, adding that he finally sell you shoes.

The store will be carrying a selection of Scarborough Spots' various Scarborough-themed designs (which can currently be purchased online), alongside collab collections with Retrokid and Love, Scarborough.

And, if Asido's Instagram post is any indication, you can even expect a selection of shoes for sale at the store.

Scarborough Spots' retail location is officially opening for business on March 2.