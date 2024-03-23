Fashion & Style
Health Canada recalls bougie plates from popular retail chain for being toxic

Health Canada has made a very peculiar and concerning recall this week, not of a foodstuff that might be contaminated with deadly bacteria, but of a set of dishes that are being considered a "chemical hazard."

The kitchenware in question is a fancy type of plate from well-known home goods and clothing chain Anthropologie, which has a strong Toronto presence in the form of a sprawling location on Queen Street West (also one store in North York and, until recently, in Yorkville).

The dish, the Elin Desert Plate, comes in three different trendy designs, but it appears that only one of them — a lilac plate with a nature pattern — is potentially dangerous due to worrying levels of the chemical element cadmium.

The light pink-purple coloured ceramic platter has mushrooms, leaves, a moth and other plant life painted on it in orangey-brown hues. It also includes a black double border and scalloped edges, and reads "by ANTHROPOLOGIE" on the bottom.

The product in question is one of three varieties of the Elin Dessert Plate sold by Anthropologie in Canada. Photo from Health Canada.

"Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program has determined that the recalled Elin Dessert Plates contain cadmium in excess of allowable limits," the terrifying recall from Thursday reads.

"Cadmium is highly toxic, especially to children. A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, and coma, as well as effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths."

Health Canada adds that as of March 21, 2024, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries related to the items in Canada.

Anthropologie, which is owned by Urban Outfitters Inc., currently lists the plates as "out of stock" on its Canadian website. Similar ones from the brand retail for a lofty $20 each before taxes.

