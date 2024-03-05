People are loving this Doug Ford-themed 'Grand Theft Ontario' parody merch

A Toronto artist known for his creative digs at major Canadian companies and corporations, including Loblaws, Metrolinx, and Rogers, has unveiled yet another design — and this latest creation takes a direct jab at Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Community organizer and activist, Christopher Lambe, previously made headlines back in December for his Metrolinx spoof merchandise, which took the transit agency's recognizable logo and reworked the text to read "Metrostinx."

Just a reminder that folks can grab a pink Doug Ford Grand Theft Ontario shirt for 20% off today in recognition of #PinkShirtDay https://t.co/TeqYXOgB1R pic.twitter.com/goAlUNR8Hc — Christopher L. (@LionLambe) February 29, 2024

Lambe also made headlines for his Loblaws-themed merchandise, which used a version of the retailer's logo to say "Roblaw$," a clear reference to the grocery giant's exorbitant prices that have consistently ruffled feathers.

The artist reworked the brand's "Live Life Well" slogan to read "Live Life Hungry," prompting Loblaw Companies Ltd. to ask the artist to cease production on the line of garments, claiming that the merchandise "infringes on their intellectual property."

People in Toronto are loving this Metrostinx merch that Metrolinx tried to shut down🤭https://t.co/IqubAXJ3Mn #Metrolinx #Metrostinx — blogTO (@blogTO) January 6, 2024

Similarly, Metrolinx took issue with Lambe's satirical drop and said that the use of the agency's logo (although altered) was a violation of their trademark.

Loblaws tries to take down Toronto-made parody merch that calls out its high prices https://t.co/TmTQy8mA5R — blogTO (@blogTO) February 9, 2024

Now, Lambe has taken a dig at the Premier with his "Doug Ford's Grand Theft Ontario Tee," which currently retails on his website for $40.

"Ever since the PC party took power it seems like every public good is for sale to the highest bidder or at least to whomever can grease enough palms and Doug Ford is looking pretty greasy," a description of the t-shirt reads.

"I made this to encapsulate my feelings on it all, and make sure these scandals aren't lost to time. I may make some changes to this design in the future but for now, consider it a Version 1 Limited Edition. I hope we can get out of this political period with our healthcare intact and some air left to breathe. Take care of yourself and everyone around you."

The garment, which comes in black, purple, and pink, features comic book-style images of the Ontario Legislative Building, Ontario Place Cinesphere, encampments, as well as a long-overdue Eglinton LRT train with "Metrostinx" branding.

"Everyone has been super supportive of the work... I love seeing them in the wild and that it has made the phrases more popular," Lambe previously told blogTO of his various designs.

"I will continue to make new designs inspired by Metrolinx's (and other corporations') incompetence until they finally learn how to manage a project responsibly and with respect for the communities they are affecting."

Lambe's other designs also take digs at Sobeys, GO Transit, Bell Media, and Shoppers Drug Mart. As noted on his website, if the cost of a shirt is prohibitive to a customer, they can use the code "low income" at checkout.