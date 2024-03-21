'Cut and run' customer returns to pay for service after Toronto barbershop's video goes viral

In an incident dubbed the "cut and run," one Toronto barbershop owner recently went viral after calling out a customer who slipped away from their store without paying for their service.

Peter Gosling, owner of the Glassbox Barbershop, took to TikTok earlier this month in hopes of identifying a customer who visited one of the salon's three locations in Toronto and skipped out on paying for their $50 service.

Juan Franco, the barber working on the day of the "cut and run," told CTV News that the customer's card declined after the service. The customer reportedly told Franco that he would return with cash, but never came back to the salon.

In an effort to track down the customer, Gosling took to TikTok to show viewers a photo of the individual, asking "Hey Toronto, anybody recognize this guy? He likes to run out on haircuts and not pay for them."

The video, which has since been taken down, quickly amassed over one million views and hundreds of comments. In just a few days, Gosling reported that the customer reached out, saying that he wanted to come back to the salon to pay for the service and apologize.

"We had a young man come into the barbershop a couple weeks ago, didn't pay for a haircut. We ended up tracking him down," Gosling explained in an update on TikTok.

"I said to him when I got a hold of him, 'cause I tracked him down, I said, 'If you come back and you apologize and you pay, I have no problem taking this video down, 'cause I don't want this following you around,'" he continued.

"I really want to make this message clear, because I don't think people do it: We need to highlight when people right their wrongs, as much as when we highlight trying to get ahold of people and make them do the right thing. I feel like people don't champion when they do the right thing," Gosling said.

"If someone has done something and they go out of their way to apologize and make the situation better, and they put in the effort, give them the opportunity. I hope that this person learned that lesson."