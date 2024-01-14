Fashion & Style
williams sonoma toronto

Williams Sonoma closing Toronto location and throwing huge liquidation sale

A major Williams Sonoma location will be closing this year, and you can expect a huge liquidation sale on their remaining inventory.

The California-based retailer currently operates three locations in Toronto malls with stores in the Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens and Yorkdale, but that number is soon to shrink with the news that they'll soon be shuttering their location in the Eaton Centre.

The closure of this store is one of a number happening in the Eaton Centre in early 2024, including Old Navy, which will be closing at the end of January.

The business, which operates under West Elm, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids, has been selling kitchenware, electronic appliances and other home essentials in the Eaton Centre since 2019, and will be liquidating their remaining inventory in anticipation of the closure.

While no date has been confirmed for either the liquidation sale or the official closure of the store, the sale will be offering inventory at 50 per cent retail price.

There is no word yet about what will be moving in to the 4,099 square foot space on the third floor of the mall.

