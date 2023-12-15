IKEA is launching stylish new exercise equipment in Canada next month

IKEA has announced that it's releasing a brand-new line of training equipment in Canada in January.

The Dajlien collection comprises 19 workout-friendly products with versatile uses around the home.

"[This collection] aims to redefine training through smart, multi-functional products that are easy to use, store, wear and bring along with you — and designed to fit seamlessly into the home," the Swedish furniture giant said in an email.

Drenched in beautiful pastel and wood tones, the collection is designed using a Scandinavian colour palette.

There's a sleek valet stand designed to hang, display or dry your workout clothes and tons of accessories, including weights, exercise mats and a belt bag.

The Dajlien bench helps support you through your workout and works as a storage solution.

Tuck your weights and resistance bands in there when you're done.

"Inspired by old-school gym equipment, the Dajlien bench with storage can be used in multiple ways: as a training bench, of course, but also as a storage bench and even as a table when relaxing on the sofa," said IKEA.

"Made from bamboo, it features a smart, non-slip mat that can be rolled up and tucked out of sight."

The collection has a sage-coloured mini speaker and a cute matching air purifier. Both come with yellow straps and don't take up too much space.

The mini speaker will retail for $19.99, and the air purifier will be priced at $49.99.

Other products in the collection include a fanny pack, a triple-tiered utility cart, soft yellow slippers, a wide step stool, two types of ponchos, a cushion and yellow bath towels.

Keep an eye on your nearest IKEA store or visit Ikea.ca in January for the new Dajlien collection.