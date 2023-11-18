10 holiday gift ideas for the fashionista in Toronto

From accessories and clothing to coffee table books, this gift guide has you covered with items for the fashionista on your list you can find in Toronto.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for the fashionista in Toronto.

Prada Logo Re-Nylon Bucket Hat from Harry Rosen

The Prada Logo Re-Nylon Bucket Hat is a stylish and iconic accessory that represents the fusion of fashion and sustainability. This hat not only offers protection and style, but is also an environmentally conscious piece. Purchase online or in-store at Harry Rosen for $895.

Exhale Supernova Crossbody Cub from Hoi Bo

Handcrafted in Toronto, this bag from Hoi Bo is chic and versatile. It rings in at $240 and can be found online or at their Distillery District location. This leather piece adds style to any look and comes in a range of colours.

Rope Chain Necklace from 100% Silk

This gold chain from 100% Silk makes for a perfect staple. The twisted rope motif adds a delicate texture and is versatile enough to be worn on its own or layered. Designed by Laura Lombardi, this 20", 14kt gold plated chain rings in at $130.

Slipdress from Horses Atelier

Look no further than this signature piece from the Toronto-based Horses Atelier. This slipdress, was once called "a perfect piece" by Vogue Magazine. It's a staple that can be worn over and over, ringing in at $425. The dress can be purchased online, or in their store at 198 Walnut Ave.

Taschen Peter Lindberg. Dior Book from Harry Rosen

The Peter Lindbergh. Dior book is a visually stunning and luxurious coffee table book that offers a journey into the world of Dior through the lens of a true artistic master, Peter Lindbergh. This is the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates the intersection of fashion, art, and photography. It can be purchased from Harry Rosen for $275.

Alameda Sunglasses from Frankly,

These unisex sunnies from Frankly, can be worn all year round. There shape makes them flattering for multiple face shapes and have a timeless look. At a cost of $313, they're a perfect addition to any accessory collection.

Buffalo Belt from Muttonhead

This 1-inch wide, 100 per cent buffalo leather belt comes from Muttonhead in a variety of colours. Made to last and age-well, it's a guaranteed Canadian-made hit for $92. It can be purchased online or at the Muttonhead Basecamp at 163 Roncesvalles.

Bronze Squiggle Earrings from Made You Look

Versatile and chic, these earrings are a perfect addition to any fashionista's wardrobe. Created by Rowe Studio and sold at Made You Look, these handmade earrings are a steal for $65. They come in bronze or sterling silver.

Fuzzy Scarf from Kotn

Keeping fashionably warm in the winter months is easy with this scarf from Kotn. Created from a blend of Alpaca and Merino wool, this comfortable and soft accessory is excellent quality for $148. It also comes in some gorgeous colours. Kotn has several storefront locations in Toronto and offers shipping for items purchased online.

Venture Cross-body Bag from Uppdoo

For a gorgeous piece that is made to last, look no further than this bag from Uppdoo. Handmade in Toronto, this interwoven, hand-dyed Italian Vachetta leather bag features antique finished solid brass hardware. It's unique, stylish, practical, and can be purchased for $245 online or in-store at 916 Bloor St W.