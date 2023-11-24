Crowds of people storm Toronto Eaton Centre for Black Friday sales

Massive crowds of eager shoppers poured into the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on Black Friday to mark the start of the holiday shopping season and get their hands on thousands of items at discounted prices.

From Nike to Pandora, shoppers patiently waited in lengthy lines around the mall to take advantage of promotional deals on stocking stuffers and gifts for loved ones.

Outside Uniqlo, employees even had to hold up an "end of queue" sign to manage the line of shoppers who flocked to the store for deals on parkas, fleece turtlenecks, crewnecks and zip jackets.

Beauty retail giant Sephora was also offering up to 50 per cent off some of its most sought-after makeup, skincare and fragrance products, which naturally attracted tons of cosmetics lovers to its store on the mall's third floor.

There was also an impressive lineup outside jewellery store Pandora, where customers were offered up to 40 per cent off select charms, bracelets, rings and necklaces.

Similar to other Black Fridays in the past, it seemed almost possible to move throughout the mall without brushing shoulders with other shoppers or having to wait to hop on one of the mall's many escalators.

In the past, Black Friday deals have notoriously sparked full-out brawls and viral moments, but thankfully, it looks like most, if not all shoppers at the Eaton Centre remained composed.

If you prefer to do your shopping online, there's certainly no shortage of deals to browse through from the comfort of your own home, with many sales extending through Cyber Monday.

Of course, you definitely shouldn't expect the mall to get any less crowded throughout the rest of the winter season and into Boxing Day, where shoppers will continue to scoop up what's left from the holiday rush.