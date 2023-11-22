Bad Boy to have huge liquidation sale in Ontario with up to 50% off

Bad Boy Furniture's surprise bankruptcy filing in November will result in an enormous liquidation sale, all as customer outrage persists over the Ontario brand not honouring deposit refunds on existing orders.

Retail liquidation specialists Infinity Asset Solutions announced on Wednesday that the company had been appointed to oversee the liquidation of Bad Boy's entire $25 million inventory.

In a press release, Infinity said that "the decision to hold the liquidation sale is part of Bad Boy Furniture's strategic restructuring plan," which will translate to a "unique chance to enjoy extensive savings on a wide range of brand-name furniture, electronics and home decor items."

Discounts will start at 20 per cent off and go as high as 50 per cent off the lowest marked prices storewide.

The press release says that the liquidation sale will mark "a significant opportunity for consumers" to take advantage of what it describes as "unprecedented price cuts."

Among the products that will be on offer for super-cheap, Infinity specifically mentions "a diverse selection of furniture, including sofas, bedroom sets, dining tables, mattresses, electronics and more."

Sales will be for a limited time only, and though the asset manager has yet to announce dates for the liquidation, it could prove quite the crowd scene as customers duke it out for cheap goods amid an unprecedented period of high living costs.

Infinity Asset Solutions is promising the liquidation sale will be "a seamless and organized shopping experience for all Bad Boy customers," and states that Bad Boy staff "will be on hand to assist with any inquiries and provide guidance throughout the sale."

In the days after the brand's bankruptcy announcement and news that deposits would not be returned, angry customers took to social media — one even having a public freakout in a Bad Boy store — to vent their frustrations.

Video shows Bad Boy customer freaking out over refund policy amid bankruptcy😬 https://t.co/qInwQVef3B #BadBoy #BadBoyFurniture — blogTO (@blogTO) November 18, 2023

Liquidation will prove a final chapter in the almost 70-year history of Bad Boy Furniture, ending the legacy of former North York, and later Toronto mayor Mel Lastman on a sour note.