Video shows Bad Boy customer freaking out over refund policy amid bankruptcy

Homegrown furniture chain Bad Boy has officially filed for bankruptcy after nearly seven decades in business, and while the news just broke, customers are already freaking out over what this will mean for their unfulfilled orders.

As stated in a release on the subject late last week, the company said that "as a result of the commencement of the proceedings, Bad Boy is unable to refund those deposits or to complete those purchases" for outstanding orders of furniture and appliances.

Those who were fortunate enough to have used credit to pay for their deposits are being asked to contact their credit card company to fight for a refund, and advised that they may have to provide evidence of the retailer's insolvency to get their money back.

As for everyone who used another form of payment, they have simply been told to reach out to the company via email.

Understandably, people who were expecting orders are pissed, and at least one has gone to their nearest location in person — as storefronts will remain open during the proceedings — and completely lost it on staff.

Of course, the incident was all caught on camera and shared on social media on Tuesday.

Shot in what is allegedly but not confirmed to be a Bad Boy in Whitby, Ontario, the video shows an extremely irate man throwing furniture around the sales floor.

After tossing a chair, the man can be heard shouting things like "Where's my sh**?!" and "Where's my money?!" as he paces aggressively around, targeting sales associates.

Alternating between yelling and swearing, then asking employees to sit down and talk with him, he at one point says, "my daughter doesn't have a bed thanks to you," and tells bystanders to go ahead and call the police on him.

While the staff's rebuttals aren't audible in the clip, the customer repeats something about having to call his credit card company, as stated in the new refund policy.

And, though people on socials are usually happy to poke fun at a good public freakout video, it seems virtually all commenting on the footage today can understand where the man is coming from.

"If y'all read what Bad Boy is doing, not giving refunds or the product, you'd understand why he's pissed," reads one top comment on Instagram. "I know if it was me, I'm going to the stock room and collecting the total value of the money that was taken from me."

"When you steal from hard working people in this economy, you can't be surprised by their rage," says another.

To add to all of the plays on the brand's "nooooooooobody" catchphrase that have been going around today, it seems that is exactly who will be getting the orders they'd placed through the store, or any compensation in place.

While Bad Boy's website appears to be down at the time of publication, the brand's head office is surprisingly quick to answer calls, though representatives were unable to confirm anything happening at ground level in their stores in recent days.

Staff at the Whitby Bad Boy at 1615 Dundas Street East were likewise unwilling to confirm any particular incident in their location, though they did acknowledge "multiple videos going around."