Drake just went on a shopping spree at a vintage clothing store in Canada

Drake has been spotted all over Vancouver enjoying the many dining options that the city has to offer, but the rapper made sure to find some time for a little shopping and made a stop at a local vintage store.

The rapper was in town for two shows, with one date rescheduled at the last minute due to technical difficulties. He might be able to afford designer gear, but Drake certainly has a soft spot for vintage fashion.

In June, he posted a photo of himself holding a shopping basket at a Shoppers Drug Mart wearing a vintage maroon Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) jacket.

This time Drake loaded up on vintage goodies at Vintage Finds Vancity, which is known for its collection of secondhand streetwear and accessories.

He posed for photos at the store wearing grey sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt.

Neither Drake nor the store divulged what he bought, but the clue is in the post which was captioned, "Tee time."

A photo of a stuffed black duffle bag shows that Drake definitely went on a shopping spree.

Drake isn't the only rapper who went vintage shopping in Vancouver this week.

Friend and fellow rapper Lil Yachty was in town and spent some of his time vintage shopping in the trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Vintage and wholesale store F as in Frank shared a photo of Lil Yachty in the store, thanking him for stopping by. Yachty appears to be giving the camera a fist bump among the racks. He made his way to the store after asking his Instagram followers for vintage store recommendations.