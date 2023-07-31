Products recalled from Toronto T&T Supermarket for scary unauthorized ingredients

The Canadian government is urgently directing the public to avoid a number of products sold at a T&T Supermarket in Toronto, saying that they contain ingredients that can post serious health risks.

The CF Fairview Mall location of the popular grocery store, which had lineups around the block when it debuted in May, has been carrying health products with unauthorized prescription drugs that should only be dispensed by a licensed pharmacy and can be potentially harmful.

According to a release issued Thursday, the products are:

MUHI Bug Repellant Cream, an anti-itch cream made with dexamethasone, a prescription medication used to treat severe skin diseases, swelling, kidney problems and other conditions;

Taisho Canker Sore Patch/Stomatitis Patch by Taisho Quick Care, a children's canker sore treatment made with triamcinolone acetonide, a prescription corticosteroid medication used to treat skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema; and

Borraginol A, a hemorrhoidal ointment made with prednisolone acetate, a prescription steroid medication used to treat eye infections and injuries.

Along with the goods seized from T&T, the feds also discovered a handful of items at a Kiokii and... store in Mississauga in May that likewise included prescription drugs that have the potential to cause serious health affects if administered improperly or unnecessarily.

Five different eye washes from the company Kobayashi, as well as Sante FX brand eye drops, were found to have aminocaproic acid, a prescription hemostatic used to treat people with serious bleeding disorders and clotting issues.

Kiokii and..., which calls itself a "one-stop stop for trendy Asian beauty and everyday essential products," also has locations in the Eaton Centre, on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto, in Markham and in Richmond Hill. T&T, meanwhile, has additional outpots at College and Spadina, in the Promenade Mall in Thornhill, in Richmond Hill and multiple locations in Markham.

Health Canada is asking anyone who may have purchased any of the merchandise mentioned above not to use it, and to instead return it to their local pharmacy for proper disposal. Also, to consult a doctor if they have already applied it and have any health concerns as a result.