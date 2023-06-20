IKEA Canada wants you to name its terrifying new mascot

IKEA Canada unveiled its new mascot on Monday, and Canadians are both amused and terrified.



The Swedish home goods chain revealed the mascot on TikTok and asked followers for help naming it.



"Introducing…….(help us name our mascot!)" reads the text on the video. A large figure resembling a five-year-old's drawing of a construction worker comes to life and bursts out of the doors.



It has a yellow bowl cut and a creepy smiley face, and it wears IKEA overalls.



"Highest vote by Friday wins! Comment with your choice!" reads IKEA Canada's caption.



The names people have to choose from are Billy, Vän, Hex, and Blue.

"Don't name it….get rid of it!" one scared follower commented.



"Fear!" added another person jokingly.



Others agreed with the sentiment.



"If I see that thing in Ikea, I'm running and hiding 😂" wrote a terrified shopper.



"What's Swedish for 'I'm gonna see that in my nightmares'?" asked another.



"That's 100% gonna scare all the children😂" predicted a commenter.



While there were many spooked reactions, there were also plenty of hilarious name suggestions.



"He's Swedish, he's wearing overalls with a questionable haircut…got to be Bjorn," commented one person.



A lot of people also recommended "Meatball" after IKEA Canada's delicious cafeteria staple.



"I don't like any of the options – MEATBALL," insisted one follower.



Some thought it was obvious that it should be named Ike. "Honestly, it better be Ike or Mike 👀"



And many suggested the name of the iconic builder who has been a part of so many people's childhood — Bob.



What would you name this nightmare fuel mascot? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to cast your vote on TikTok by Friday!