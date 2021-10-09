Toronto just got a store for everything Scottish and Irish

The United Kingdom is known for its goods such as tea, snacks, and wool clothing made from sheep local to the island, but now you don't have to travel across the pond to get your favourite British goods.

A new pop-up store has opened in Toronto for Scottish and Irish products.

The Scottish and Irish Store carries all your favourite UK goods such as food, plaid items, Celtic jewellery, gifts, and a large selection of British and Irish clothes.

The store is a small family-owned business from Ottawa that started designing products for customers that incorporated their family name coat of arms or clan crest.

"Our goal is to promote the proud British and Irish heritage in Eastern Ontario through our involvement with community events and charities," states their website.

If you love British snacks as much as I do, then stop by the pop-up for all your favourite snacks and maybe a new sweater for your fall wardrobe. They've also just got a shipment of Christmas goodies so you can get an early start on your holiday shopping.

Find the store until mid-December at 501 Queen Street West.