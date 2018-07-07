10 stores that sell British products in Toronto

Stores that sell British products in Toronto stock all those nostalgia-inducing items that take you right back to the old country. These are places where you can spend a little on sweets or you can blow all your shrapnel in a Harrod's-like shopping frenzy.

Here are my picks for the top stores that sell British products in Toronto.

The Beaches chocolate shop has been a longtime go-to for British products. They've got most of the British chocolate bars, and those wild Walker's crisp flavours.

This Roncesvalles Village candy store has been charming the neighbourhood for quite some time with its selection of British products — including wacky Walker's crisps flavours and Cadbury chocolate.

This candy shop on Mount Pleasant must have some fondness for the British Isles, because it's filled with overseas treats.

Imagine the candy store scene at the beginning of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. This Little Italy shop is something like that. They have a big selection of British sweets alongside their other treats.

If you're a fan of hard to find sweets, a visit to this Dundas West shop is in order. In addition to crazy cereals and soda flavours, they boast an entire British section in the back corner.

The Yonge & Bloor bulk shop goes beyond spices and nuts. They also carry a collection of British groceries and confections.

The specialty food and gift store near Bayview & Leaside has a variety of imported British products on offer. Tea, biscuits, candies and jams are among the groceries available both online and in store.

This Baby Point flower shop on Jane Street also stocks a pretty hefty selection of British goods including teas, crisps, biscuits, sweets, gravy, candies and more.

In Mississauga, near Dundas East and Stanfield Road, is this shop filled with "the best of Ireland and Britain." Stock up on Digestives, Cadbury Fingers and other yummy British treats.

This bake shop in Mississauga near North Service Road and Asta Drive serves donuts, shortbread, savoury hand pies and a selection of British grocery products.