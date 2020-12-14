25 stores on Queen West doing curbside pickup or delivery

Delivery and curbside pick-up options from stores on Queen West mean that Toronto's most popular street is still the go-to for gift givers this season. The strip may not be its usual bustling self right now, but that doesn't mean you can't get some serious shopping done.

Here are stores on Queen West doing curbside pick-up or delivery.

Fashion



High performance pants are available for curbside pick-up from this store near the corner of Queen and Spadina. It's offering free delivery on any orders over $99.

Respect Your Universe's backpacks and athletic wear are available via delivery, with free shipping over $75.

Shop jewellery and accessories from this Toronto-based brand. They're offering free shipping on any orders over $99.

Herschel goods and Blundstones are all available through Te Koop's online store, which you can arrange for curbside pick-up.

Stock up on your yoga gear and mats from Lululemon's Queen location, which offers delivery.

Toronto-based streetwear brand Get Fresh is offering deliveries on all orders made online.

Toronto's local period panties and undergarment line is doing curbside pick-ups daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just call to make an order.

Curbside pick-ups on Wednesdays and Sundays and shipping worldwide are available from this family-owned vintage shop selling one-of-a-kind pieces. Just DM on Instagram to buy.

It's free standard shipping on glasses and sunglasses across Canada from this Queen West optician, with full refunds and returns available within the first 30 days.

It's not too late to shop for warm winter parkas. Due West is offering curbside pick-ups on all their gear, and free delivery over $99.

The lower level days of Black Market are gone but the Black Market is now in a new upstairs era, located at 347 Queen West. Shop online or check out their Instagram stories to arrange a curbside pickup.

Located just west of Spadina, this staple shoe store is doing delivery and curbside pickup when you shop online.

If shopping for your footwear needs, head to Get Outside's site to purchase and arrange for a curbside pick-up when checking out. You'll need a confirmation e-mail and a valid government ID. Deliveries are free over $60.

The lineups don't stop at the Queen West location of this wildly popular American clothing brand. Shop online and pick up from their Toronto flagship, or get your stuff delivered.

The San Francisco brand-turned-Toronto backpack favourite is open for curbside pick-ups, just call the store to set it up, or order online. Timbuk2 is also offering free shipping on orders over $50.

This store on Queen West is open for curbside pickup and delivery if you need a last minute t-shirt printing, custom face mask or other apparel.

Outdoor gear

You can't shop all three storeys of this sprawling sports gear shop, but you can buy online and pick up directly from the store — in some cases, as quickly as two hours after placing your order.

This bike store is open for curbside pick-up, meaning brave winter bikers can shop Trek bikes, Marlins, and e-bikes online.

Tis the season to bust out the snowboards. This longtime skate and snowboard shop at the bottom of Beverly offers free shipping Canada-wide on orders over $100. If picking up, use their code CURBSIDE at checkout and save $10 on orders more than $100.

Music

Keep the good times rolling and the guitar a-strumming with curbside pick-up from Toronto's iconic Queen West instrument provider.

The Queen West location of this Toronto vinyl shop is arranging pickups, just give them a call.

Use Kops' online store to shop thousands of records, which you can get shipped to your home or packaged up for you, to pick up curbside at their Queen West location.

Design

Top off your gifts with the best ribbons and lace from this popular Japanese brand. You can place orders over e-mail or over the phone. They do touchless pick-ups Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Delivery is also available.

Stock up on those essential oil roll-ons and other nice-smelling goods from Saje. The store is open for curbside pick-up.

Shop contemporary house deco and arrange a curbside pickup. All you need to do is call or text ARRIVED when you've pulled up to their back door, located right off Bathurst, and they'll bring out your goods.