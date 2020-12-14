Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
queen west toronto

25 stores on Queen West doing curbside pickup or delivery

Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Delivery and curbside pick-up options from stores on Queen West mean that Toronto's most popular street is still the go-to for gift givers this season. The strip may not be its usual bustling self right now, but that doesn't mean you can't get some serious shopping done. 

Here are stores on Queen West doing curbside pick-up or delivery. 

Fashion
 
Duer

High performance pants are available for curbside pick-up from this store near the corner of Queen and Spadina. It's offering free delivery on any orders over $99. 

RYU

Respect Your Universe's backpacks and athletic wear are available via delivery, with free shipping over $75. 

RYU toronto

RYU is a go-to for premium athletic wear on Queen West. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Vitaly

Shop jewellery and accessories from this Toronto-based brand. They're offering free shipping on any orders over $99. 

Te Koop

Herschel goods and Blundstones are all available through Te Koop's online store, which you can arrange for curbside pick-up. 

Lululemon

Stock up on your yoga gear and mats from Lululemon's Queen location, which offers delivery.

Get Fresh

Toronto-based streetwear brand Get Fresh is offering deliveries on all orders made online. 

Knix

Toronto's local period panties and undergarment line is doing curbside pick-ups daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just call to make an order.

Mama Loves You Vintage

Curbside pick-ups on Wednesdays and Sundays and shipping worldwide are available from this family-owned vintage shop selling one-of-a-kind pieces. Just DM on Instagram to buy. 

Ollie Quinn

It's free standard shipping on glasses and sunglasses across Canada from this Queen West optician, with full refunds and returns available within the first 30 days. 

Due West

It's not too late to shop for warm winter parkas. Due West is offering curbside pick-ups on all their gear, and free delivery over $99. 

Black Market 

The lower level days of Black Market are gone but the Black Market is now in a new upstairs era, located at 347 Queen West. Shop online or check out their Instagram stories to arrange a curbside pickup. 

black market toronto

Black Market is Toronto's source for affordable vintage clothing. Photo by Jesse Milns.

SVP Sports 

Located just west of Spadina, this staple shoe store is doing delivery and curbside pickup when you shop online. 

Get Outside

If shopping for your footwear needs, head to Get Outside's site to purchase and arrange for a curbside pick-up when checking out. You'll need a confirmation e-mail and a valid government ID. Deliveries are free over $60. 

Brandy Melville

The lineups don't stop at the Queen West location of this wildly popular American clothing brand. Shop online and pick up from their Toronto flagship, or get your stuff delivered.

Timbuk2

The San Francisco brand-turned-Toronto backpack favourite is open for curbside pick-ups, just call the store to set it up, or order online. Timbuk2 is also offering free shipping on orders over $50.  

Freshly Baked Tees

This store on Queen West is open for curbside pickup and delivery if you need a last minute t-shirt printing, custom face mask or other apparel.

mec queen

MEC on Queen has a huge assortment of clothing and accessories for those with an active lifestyle. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Outdoor gear

MEC Toronto

You can't shop all three storeys of this sprawling sports gear shop, but you can buy online and pick up directly from the store — in some cases, as quickly as two hours after placing your order. 

Trek Bikes Queen West

This bike store is open for curbside pick-up, meaning brave winter bikers can shop Trek bikes, Marlins, and e-bikes online.

So Hip It Hurts

Tis the season to bust out the snowboards. This longtime skate and snowboard shop at the bottom of Beverly offers free shipping Canada-wide on orders over $100. If picking up, use their code CURBSIDE at checkout and save $10 on orders more than $100. 

kops queen toronto

Kops on Queen continues to be a reliable source for hard-to-find vinyl. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Music
Steve’s

Keep the good times rolling and the guitar a-strumming with curbside pick-up from Toronto's iconic Queen West instrument provider. 

Cosmos Records

The Queen West location of this Toronto vinyl shop is arranging pickups, just give them a call. 

Kops Records

Use Kops' online store to shop thousands of records, which you can get shipped to your home or packaged up for you, to pick up curbside at their Queen West location. 

saje toronto

A trip to Saje will make your home smell so much better. Photo by blogTO.

Design
Mokuba

Top off your gifts with the best ribbons and lace from this popular Japanese brand. You can place orders over e-mail or over the phone. They do touchless pick-ups Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Delivery is also available. 

Saje 

Stock up on those essential oil roll-ons and other nice-smelling goods from Saje. The store is open for curbside pick-up. 

CB2

Shop contemporary house deco and arrange a curbside pickup. All you need to do is call or text ARRIVED when you've pulled up to their back door, located right off Bathurst, and they'll bring out your goods. 

queen west toronto

Thanks to Queen St West BIA for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

25 stores on Queen West doing curbside pickup or delivery

York Region malls see massive lines as crowds flock there ahead of lockdown

People worried about rush of shoppers at Vaughan Mills before mall closes for lockdown

The Gap is closing its flagship store in Toronto

Hudson's Bay is going to court over Toronto lockdown measures they say are unfair

Win $1,000 to Herschel Supply for you and a friend

10 holiday gift ideas for the fashionista in Toronto

Popular Toronto clothing brand is closing flagship store to focus on new business model