This Sunday will be a treasure hunt for free stuff in Toronto

Secondhand Sunday is back and there should be tons of free used items up for grabs on a front yard near you.

Normally held on the last Sundays of April and September, Secondhand Sunday is a Toronto-wide community reuse day where people leave unwanted, reusable items on their property, the sidewalk or curb for neighbours to take for free.

With sunny skies and warm weather forecasted this Sunday, Sept. 27, it might be the perfect day to search out some free stuff or clean out your closet.

This April, Secondhand Sunday had to be modified and instead of leaving out free items, participants were invited to write chalk messages for front line workers, said Caroline Brooks, who founded Secondhand Sunday with her partner Colin Love.

"We were really in lockdown still, we just felt like it wasn't responsible," Brooks told blogTO.

But this month, Toronto Public Health gave Secondhand Sunday the green light. There are guidelines, such as sterilizing your items, wearing face coverings and keeping at least six feet apart.

#secondhandsundayTO is coming up fast! Find something new in something used. Leave your reusable items for someone else. In Toronto - Sunday September 27th 9am-5pm. Photos from previous events. https://t.co/178k1uEcoZ @cityoftoronto @RRFMcampbellprk #Secondhandsunday #toronto pic.twitter.com/pWnio085kt — Secondhand Sunday (@2ndhandsundayTO) September 22, 2020

On the day of the event, participants post a photo of their items on the Facebook event page and those looking for items can check the page for locations of free stuff.

The event started small but has expanded across the city. Now run by volunteers, it is also supported by the city because it aligns with Toronto's goal to divert waste from landfills.

"They are targeting a zero-waste output," said Brooks.

With many people out of work and struggling financially, Secondhand Sunday comes at a great time.

"At this point and time, there are a lot of people struggling financially so this is a way for us to share our things," said Brooks.

Similar events such as the Really, Really Free Market are struggling to operate this year because of gathering limits. The Really, Really Free Market has been postponed until further notice, but partnered with Secondhand Sunday for the Sept. 27 event.

"They can't hold their market because of COVID restrictions," said Brooks. "It is a challenging time."