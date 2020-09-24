It's going to feel like 32 C in Toronto this weekend

Fall has officially arrived in Toronto, according to the calendar... but what do calendars know about anything? Aside from obscure provincial holidays that fake us out with iCal dots?

It's going to feel a lot more like summer in the 6ix on Sunday, if meteorologists are correct, reaching 32 C with humidity and plenty of sun in the sky.

Not bad for September 26... but don't get used to it.

This may be the last blast of heat Southern Ontario experiences before cooler (but not quite cold) temperatures settle in for the season.

"After a quick transition from a hot summer to a cooler September, late summer-like weather has returned for the official start of fall," wrote Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham of the pattern on Thursday morning.

"Chilly weather will return for the first week of October but as we get deeper into October we expect periods of pleasant fall weather that will continue well into November. This should be ideal for enjoying the fall foliage and a variety of outdoor activities."

You hear that? Pleasant fall weather!

Beach season may be coming to a swift end (if it hasn't already) but sweater weather should stick around for a little bit longer this year before all-parka-all-the-time temperatures take hold.

"While a couple of tastes of early winter can still be expected during the season, November is expected to be much milder than last year when winter-like weather dominated the month," predicts Gillham.

With another potential lockdown looming, even only a partial one, we'll take all the mild temperatures we can get. Patio season is only a state of mind this year, after all.