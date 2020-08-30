One of Toronto's original knitting studios has closed after 13 years
Hits to Toronto’s brick and mortar retail sector continue as a mainstay in the knitting community shuts its doors.
Leslieville’s The Purple Purl billed itself as a place to “enjoy great yarn, a nice cuppa and good company.” But as of Aug. 29, the physical shop has closed.
The shop owner Jennifer Campbell announced the closing on the shop’s website.
“It is a very emotional process,” Campbell wrote. “I have loved this adventure for so many years, but it is simply time for me to move on.”
The shop opened 13 years ago and Campbell noted how life was becoming busy this Christmas and she thought it would be great to have “a long break to reset, to knit, to refill that creative well.”
Then, of course, COVID19 happened.
The closure is not because of the lockdown, she said.
“It is really not about the COVID slowdown, although it has probably sped up the time line a little,” wrote Campbell. “The shop is weathering this storm quite ok.”
The lease is renewal was approaching and she decided it was time to move on to focus on other goals.
“It will never be a good time to make the leap as this decision comes bundled up in a great deal of emotion. But ultimately, it is simply time for this change,” she said.
She thanked the community for the long-standing support.
“We have had just under 13 Fabulous Years of creating wonderful projects together! And the strong friendships that have been forged in this wonderful community are an absolute treasure.”
