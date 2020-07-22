Toronto neighbourhood sees rash of store closures due to unsustainable rent

One Toronto neighbourhood is about to see its storefront vacancies go way up after a number of stores recently announced they'll be closing.

The siista'r, Fortnight and Layover all call the block on Queen St. across from Trinity Bellwoods home but now they all have signs up saying they're closing or their stores are for lease.

Holding onto your retail store during a pandemic has proven to be a difficult task. Many stores have announced that because of COVID-19, they will close some or all locations or only focus on online sales.

Others have simply gone out of business or have made the difficult choice to not reopen their doors.

Fortnight, the sustainable, ethical, and locally made lingerie and swim brand has announced they are closing their West Queen West shop but will be keeping their online store up and running.

"After wholesaling for nine years, we were so thrilled to open our very own storefront in our hometown," according to a recent post on the fashion brand's Instagram account.

"The intimacy that makes lingerie shopping so special has become challenging during these unpredictable times," the post continues.

The brand assured its followers and loyal local customers that they look forward to finding new ways to bring their in-store experience to their community virtually and according to Fortnight’s founder, online sales have been steady thanks to the ongoing support of their community.

"Deciding not to renew our lease was one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make but felt we needed to alleviate risk wherever possible to survive long term," Christina Remenyi, Fortnight’s founder and designer told blogTO.

"Toronto rent is often unsustainably high and to not know what the future brings, what the holiday season will bring or even what next spring will look like is a tricky line to walk."

Remenyi says her premium location at 913 Queen Street West survived on foot traffic but "with all of us trying to stay safe, we're not getting the same opportunities we once did."

"Our goal is to find a smaller, more sustainable way to operate in unpredictable times," she said.

The siista'r, a women's fashion shop, on the other hand, has decided to close both their West Queen West location as well as their online shop.

The store has been having a closing sale since they announced their official closure on Instagram on July 5.

After five years of having their storefront on Queen St., their last day of business will be July 31.

"It's been a wonderful journey on Queen street west. You've made our days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy and love," they wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

Instagram users have been commenting on their posts saying how sad they are about the news but are taking advantage of the new low prices.