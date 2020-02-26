Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 31 minutes ago
tote bags toronto

10 places in Toronto to get fun tote bags for your grocery shops

Fun tote bags in Toronto for plastic-free grocery shopping can go way beyond what you might be able to pick up at the grocery store. Browse the aisles in style with a tote that goes with your OOTD.

Here are some places in Toronto to get fun totes for grocery shopping.

Miss Pippa's

Reusable bags with a vintage look found at this Dundas West bar and flower shop will make sure your shopping totes aren't throwing off your aesthetic.

Patel Gallery

Show that you love art as much as the planet by displaying it on a tote found at this Leslieville gallery.

Bar Vendetta

This Dundas West wine bar factors in the vino with a tote bag design that has four convenient wine bottle pockets and zippers.

Mumuso

A Toronto location of this Asian dollar store at Empress Walk Mall sells tote bags featuring a range of cutesy characters so your groceries can finally be as adorable as you are.

Token

This Riverside store has a focus on sustainability, so it only makes sense that they have lots of great totes for taking home their other eco-friendly goods.

Scout

Locations of this store in Roncesvalles Village, Etobicoke and Leslieville stock a variety of reusable bags from brands like Credobags that are both functional and look great.

Likely General

Find artsy totes at this boutique on Roncesvalles that specializes in stocking work by local artisans.

Philistine

This West Queen West shop is a great resource for all kinds of reusable Baggu bags, from totes to fanny packs.

Newfoundland Store

Bring home exclusive Maritime products retailed at this Parkdale store in a tote bag that shows off your local pride.


Rose City Goods

Find reusable bags of all sizes that are useful for all kinds of purposes at this Dundas West shop specializing in ethically made products.

