Toronto is for Everybody is the city's catchiest new t-shirt slogan

It might be time to throw that Toronto vs. Everybody T-shirt in the trash because a new, more inclusive slogan is making its way through town.

The Livelihood Project helps refugees and newcomers find their place in Toronto. They're creating and selling T-shirts that say Toronto is for Everybody to spread the message that the city belongs to everyone and anyone, no matter their background.

Inclusion, diversity, and unity are our values. #TorontoIsForEverybody is our message that represents what makes Toronto a wonderful place to live - for everyone - regardless of their race, nationality, gender, sexual identification, and more. #Toronto #Canada pic.twitter.com/EzV0rtbbZr — Livelihood Project (@LivelihoodCAN) July 28, 2019

"The notion of Toronto vs Everybody saw a recent rise in popularity, which was considerably alarming to us and our belief in the mutual growth and excellence that migration and diversity brings," a caption on their Instagram reads.

The project comes out of the Livelihood Cafe in Kensington Market, a non-profit community cafe which is staffed entirely by refugees and immigrants.

Fifty per cent of sales at the cafe go toward refugee and newcomer employment.

The T-shirts are their way of showing people that diversity is not just a reality in Toronto, it's one of our city's greatest strengths.

'"Vs.' has no place in Toronto," their website states. "We are a city made stronger when we open our arms. Made richer when we welcome each new neighbour. This shirt is our message to everyone who challenges that."

They're encouraging residents to wear the T-shirts — which can be bought online or in the cafe for $25 — loud and proud.

As a part of the project, they created a video showing Toronto vs. Everybody T-shirts. A sticker with the word 'vs.' is then torn off, revealing shirts with the new and improved slogan.

"Join us in saying: no matter your race, your gender. No matter your background, hometown or orientation. No matter your bank account, your passport or your mother tongue. No matter what. This city belongs to you," their website states. "Toronto is for everybody."

Proceeds from the shirts will go toward expanding services and programming for newcomers as well as hiring more newcomer employees at the cafe.