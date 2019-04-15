Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
There's a massive movie wardrobe sale in Toronto next month

Warehouse sale season is in full effect around Toronto, but one in particular stands out for the creative force behind each available piece.

CAFTCAD's Movie Wardrobe Sale is back next month for one day of unique fashion finds that have been featured in many of the films and television shows shot in Toronto.

Over 30 vendors are setting up shop inside the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place to feature one-of-a-kind costume treasures for men, women and kids.

"Scoop up unique finds from an eclectic mix of contemporary, designer, vintage clothing, accessories, handcrafted goods, deadstock, samples, one-of-a-kind pieces, fabrics, notions, wardrobe supplies and more," the description reads.

Admission for the sale is $7 while CAFTCAD members, seniors and children under 12 receive free entrance. Partial proceeds go toward supporting The AFC (formerly The Actor's Fund of Canada).

Find your treasure on May 4 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at this bring-your-own bag shopping extravaganza.

