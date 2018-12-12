10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for your significant other

Holiday gift ideas for your significant other will show your favourite person that you really know them, inside and out. Whether they're a savant in the kitchen, a book worm, or just someone who likes to snuggle, the best gift for your S.O. is a thoughtful one.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for your significant other.

There's something extra precious about a leather-bound notebook, and this beautiful store in Parkdale sells the one from Traveler's Company. With refillable paper, it's the kind that journaling enthusiasts will swoon over.

Snuggling season is here, meaning it's prime time for curling up underneath a blanket and playing footsie with your boo. Head to West Queen West and grab one of Drake General's ridiculously comfortable throws made out of recycled cotton.

Yes, it's a thing—and yes, you might actually need them. Combining two of your favourite things (wine and, well, you know) these witty little inventions will help you keep that unfinished wine bottle protected so you can 'play safe,' as they say.

If you two are the active type, an evening at this massive indoor obstacle course at Highway 27 and Finch might be a great way to spend some quality time. Grab a one-day pass and hit the many different challenges to push each other to the limit—in a good way, of course.

If your loved one's been feeling stressed, they'll appreciate a session at this sweat spa in Leslieville. There are few things more therapeutic than spending 55 minutes cocooned in a heated blanket. They even get to watch an episode of something on Netflix (yes, without you).

Anybody who enjoys spending time in the kitchen needs a set of knives made from the best stainless steel. Shop an assortment of blades at this staple Chinatown supply store and find the perfect tool for your cherished chef.

Do you know each other's love languages? Now might be a good time to learn. Sort through the great selection at Type Books' new location in the Junction for the person that loves their literature.

Full-blown vacations are hard to plan, especially this time of year. For something easier on the schedule (and the budget), a night at this boutique hotel in the Annex should do. Every room in this stripped-down service has super fast WiFi and a record player—vinyls included.

Christmas, Valentine's, Easter, a regular ol' Monday: it's never a bad day to get a box of chocolates. Anyone with a sweet tooth will adore a gift box of delicious, handmade Brazilian chocolate truffles.

For the caffeinated cutie in your life, a beautiful handmade coffee pot from Japan will make their favourite morning process so much better. Head to this minimalist design store on West Queen West to cop this elegant pot designed by Big-Game.