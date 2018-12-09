BiWay store coming back to Toronto next year

After over 15 years out of business, a new BiWay $10 Store will open in Toronto in 2019.

At 7,500 square feet and set to open in August, this is intended to be the first of five BiWay stores to open by 2020. The discount brand once had over 250 stores across Canada but closed for good back in 2001.

BiWay is coming back! I remember when they sold Converse Ys back in the day, or maybe that was Bargain Harold’s! #Old — Joallore (@clickflickca) December 9, 2018

The store will be resurrected by 89 year old Mal Coven who helped build the BiWay brand back in the day.

I hope they bring the bags back, kids these days don’t understand the struggle. #biway pic.twitter.com/NHDfEk3iB0 — Greg Blazina (@GregBlazina) December 9, 2018

The new stores will hold true to the original promise of BiWay with clothing, toys, food and home decor all available at cheap prices.

Does anybody remember the really strappy canvas BiWay sandals?! Man I have wanted a pair of those in my adult life so bad — samantha (@onlinesamantha) December 9, 2018

Does this mean we can look forward to a comeback from stores like Zellers and in-store restaurant The Skillet? Dare we even dream Target may one day grace Canadian soil again? If after all this time BiWay can rise again, maybe anything is possible.