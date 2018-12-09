Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
biway store

BiWay store coming back to Toronto next year

After over 15 years out of business, a new BiWay $10 Store will open in Toronto in 2019. 

At 7,500 square feet and set to open in August, this is intended to be the first of five BiWay stores to open by 2020. The discount brand once had over 250 stores across Canada but closed for good back in 2001.

The store will be resurrected by 89 year old Mal Coven who helped build the BiWay brand back in the day.

The new stores will hold true to the original promise of BiWay with clothing, toys, food and home decor all available at cheap prices.

Does this mean we can look forward to a comeback from stores like Zellers and in-store restaurant The Skillet? Dare we even dream Target may one day grace Canadian soil again? If after all this time BiWay can rise again, maybe anything is possible. 

Toronto Public Library

