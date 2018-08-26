Vegan protesters stun shoppers at the Toronto Eaton Centre

The Eaton Centre is the latest target of vegan protests that have been getting attention across the city.

At least they’ve moved on to the more corporate target of a large mall rather than infamously posting up in large crowds outside a certain independent restaurant serving meat.

300 protesters swarmed the mall in a slow-moving clump on Saturday, going up and down escalators, singing and chanting into megaphones. Supposedly they also set off the fire alarm at the mall. Security attempted to block the doors and escalators unsuccessfully.

They held signs aloft with language now familiar from past protests and a growing number of subway ads such as “Animals do not want to die” and “It’s not food, it’s violence,” as well as posters with photos of cows and chickens captioned “I want to live” and “I need your voice.”

Protesters also wore tees inscribed with the phrases “United for Animals,” “Vegan Legion” and “Animal Liberation Now,” indicating their affiliation with vegan groups, movements and events. The demonstration was spearheaded by animal rights activism network Direct Action Everywhere.

Social media footage of the demonstration is by turns annoying, haunting and moving. Setting off a fire alarm is downright irresponsible, while singing sixties hit “What the World Needs Now” seems more harmless; aggravating at best.

While some online commenters get fired up over the sheer mention of veganism alone, some seemed touched or approving. Others just wanted to keep on shopping til they dropped.