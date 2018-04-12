Toronto vegans are now protesting KFC and McDonald's

Eat & Drink
Animal rights activists will remain steadfast in their determination to "educate on speciesism" this week by protesting again in front of Antler on Dundas West tonight.

This will be the vegan group's third protest at Antler since chef Michael Hunter famously cut up a deer leg in front of them on camera, and the seventh in recent months.

Now, however, they're also protesting fast food chains like KFC and McDonald's, as critics have been suggesting they do.

Last Thursday, the activists made their way to McDonald's following what seems like their weekly demonstration at Antler, a small business known for serving game meat like bison, rabbit, boar and deer. 

Tonight, they'll be hitting up KFC after Antler to "show we're not simply targeting the 'little guy'."

"Following the Antler event, we'll protest outside KFC - 7 minutes walk away - at 1221 Dundas St. W," reads a Facebook event description.

"Homemade signs welcome. We will educate calmly and peacefully. Police are always there looking out for us. Please join us."

Lead photo by

Marni Jill Ungar/Facebook

