Vegan protesters are returning to Antler restaurant tonight

Animal rights activists will once again stage a protest in front of Toronto's now-famous Antler restaurant on Thursday evening, this time to educate the public about "speciesism."

"Rather than bow to the vicious online backlash, organizer Marni Jill Ugar is leading another protest tonight at Antler," reads a release from the group, referring to the fallout of a demonstration that garnered international media attention for both the restaurant and protesters last week.

"Ugar plans to educate the public and the chef Michael Hunter, about 'Speciesism'," it continues. "Large TV screens showing footage will be held by protestors."

"Afterwards the activists will walk to McDonalds - many have suggested big business should be the target - will this please the haters?"

Antler has been in the spotlight now for more than a week after video footage went viral of the restaurant's co-owner chopping up a deer leg in front of vegan protesters.

Reservations are said to be soaring for the small Dundas West restaurant, which is known to serves foraged and wild foods that are native to Canada, such as bison, boar, rabbit, duck and deer.

The fact that they seem to be helping Antler get more business hasn't seemed to deter protesters, however.

Their demonstration tonight will be the second to take place outside Antler since news of Hunter's deer leg counter-protest broke, and the sixth they've staged in recent months.

"Our approach: love based, calm, no fighting, no shouting, no shoving. We hold signs, have dialogue, educate," said Ungar in the press release.

"We are there to stand up for animals not attack anyone, the business or the customers. All signs should be about animals not an attack on Michael Hunter."

Co-organizer Jenny McQueen explains that Antler was targeted, specifically, because Hunter posted a sign saying outside his restaurant that read "Venison is the new Kale."

"His posts on Instagram glorify the killing of animals for their meat and for their fur," said McQueen. "Joking about animal death is no longer accepted as being morally acceptable."