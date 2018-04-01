Vegan activists protest outside Toronto restaurant again

Animal activists continue to wage war against the restaurant Antler, just a week after the owner of the meat-serving restaurant carved up a deer leg in front of protestors.

Dozens of activists from the Toronto Animal Rights March gathered outside the business yesterday evening in the cold and rain to once again condemn the restaurant, which specializes in local meat like bison, boar, and foie gras.

Vegan protesters returned to Antler restaurant in #Toronto last night pic.twitter.com/Bsu1ZIG9eA — blogTO (@blogTO) April 1, 2018

It's the fifth time a protest have been staged outside the restaurant, with activists chanting phrases like, "It's not food, it's violence," as guests of Antler ate dinner inside.

WALLACE: Protesters real animals in Antler dispute via sunseditor: https://t.co/utFWp5kAem pic.twitter.com/yjSaHn6WTf — LexTresAbogados (@lextresabogados) April 1, 2018

Last weekend's fourth protest garnered international news when owner Michael Hunter, who'd clearly had enough, defiantly staged his own counter-protest by bringing a deer leg to the window and cutting it up for all to see.

Take a moment to look at Antler's menu. Currently they are being harrased by vegans protesters who claim to want vegan options at restaurants.

Now look at the menu. There are multiple vegetarian and vegan options. Hypocrites or liars. Your choice.@AntlerKitchen #Onpoli #Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cQ3EwVvGXN — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) April 1, 2018

While some people have described the co-owner's actions as taunting vegans, others aren't happy with how the group has targeted a small business which claims to source its meat ethically.

I'm veg and think this is stupid. This isn't how you convince people. Antler already has veg friendly options. They won't bother protesting McDonald's, but they protest a small business? https://t.co/VswVWDTA8g — Chris Rowe (@listentotherowe) April 1, 2018

Protestors requested the presence of law enforcement this time around, due to the backlash they say they've received online.

If I lived in Toronto, I would be eating at Antler tonight. — Mr. BajoMan (@BajoMan73) April 1, 2018

Antler, however, is doing fine – the restaurant is booked solid for the following month.