Vegan activists protest outside Toronto restaurant again

Animal activists continue to wage war against the restaurant Antler, just a week after the owner of the meat-serving restaurant carved up a deer leg in front of protestors.

Dozens of activists from the Toronto Animal Rights March gathered outside the business yesterday evening in the cold and rain to once again condemn the restaurant, which specializes in local meat like bison, boar, and foie gras. 

It's the fifth time a protest have been staged outside the restaurant, with activists chanting phrases like, "It's not food, it's violence," as guests of Antler ate dinner inside. 

Last weekend's fourth protest garnered international news when owner Michael Hunter, who'd clearly had enough, defiantly staged his own counter-protest by bringing a deer leg to the window and cutting it up for all to see. 

While some people have described the co-owner's actions as taunting vegans, others aren't happy with how the group has targeted a small business which claims to source its meat ethically. 

Protestors requested the presence of law enforcement this time around, due to the backlash they say they've received online. 

Antler, however, is doing fine – the restaurant is booked solid for the following month. 

