Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
yorkville lane toronto

Shopping in Yorkville is about to look a lot different

A new addition to Yorkville's interconnected pedestrian pathway is about to transform the neighbourhood and bring with it the second location of one of the city's top restaurants.

The series of pedestrian walkways that work to connect that various blocks that make up the upscale retail and restaurant district is set to be joined by another in between Yorkville Avenue and Cumberland.

yorkville lane toront

The new pathway is lined with granite and potlights for nighttime strolls. Image via Urban Retail Toronto.

The project - known as Yorkville Lane - looks to add an additional walkway connecting the two main streets and include a spacious courtyard on the north end.

The new pathway will also feature outdoor light fixtures strewn overheard and set into the granite walkway to enhance the nighttime ambiance. 

yorkville lane toronto

The new pathway will function both as a walkway and a new public space. Image via Urban Retail Toronto.

The project isn't just a pathway, either. The new passage will lie at the base of a new, nearly completed luxury condo called The Cumberland where units go for as much as $25 million.

The bottom of the building will house a new location Alo as it looks to expand beyond Queen West with a spot here featuring a courtyard patio.

Planned retail spaces coming to Yorkville Lane include Jimmy Choo and Brunello Cucinello, while longstanding resident luxury bag retailer Betty Hemmings is moving across the street.

yorkville lane toronto

More luxury designers are set to join the upscale fashion district in retail spaces located in the pathway. Image via Urban Retail Toronto.

It's all part of the larger transformation Yorkville is currently undergoing that includes many new retail shops and public spaces, with Yorkville lane serving as a welcome addition to the already pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood.

Lead photo by

Urban Retail Toronto

