10 cheap eyewear and sunglasses stores in Toronto

Cheap eyewear and sunglasses stores are a crucial move for people who want stylish frames while on a budget. Whether you’re searching for prescription spectacles and sunglasses, or just some cheap sunnies you won't feel bad about losing, these stores have you covered.

Prescription eyewear



This store now with multiple Toronto locations carries prescription glasses and sunnies for prices as low as $145, with styles ranging from round Harry Potters to steel aviators.

This unassuming Chinatown storefront is easy to miss, but don’t be fooled by its exterior. The main draw of this place is cheap prices, with occasional two for one deals for under $150.

This American company offers a huge selection of cheap eyewear at its shop on West Queen West. For $150, you can get a pair of frames with prescription lenses and have them delivered straight to your home.

Grab some frames for just $38 at this appropriately named store on Queen West. A chain store with multiple locations, you can also save $100 on their selection of designer glasses with an in-house eye exam.

Located in an industrial strip mall in North York, this warehouse location of the LF Optical chain has brand-name frames available for as low as $100.

If you’ve got a specific designer style in mind, make sure to check out this store on Queen West before buying elsewhere. They sell designer glasses and sunglasses for significantly cheaper costs than other retailers, with prices as low as $150.

Sunglasses



Whether you’re shielding your eyes from the summer sun or protecting your blinkers from winter snow glare, you can get a pair of sunglasses at this big box retailer for prices between $10 and $20.

This fast fashion retailer has a big selection of fun and stylish sunglasses to choose from. Frames cost between $8.90 and $21.90, and will have you looking totally on-trend while still on budget.

Head downstairs to this grungy vintage store on Queen West for sunglasses that will cost you just $5 to $10. Just past the racks of old graphic tees you’ll find an eclectic selection of sunnies that range from basic to whacky.

Most people will never know the name of this store but will recognize it as that shop in Kensington Market with the cheapest sunglasses . Duck under their famous awning to check out all the styles they have to offer for just $10 flat.