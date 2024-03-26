Eat & Drink
tipping in canada

Customer's angry tirade against Toronto delivery driver sparks debate about tipping

A heated viral interaction between a Toronto pizza delivery driver and a customer has ignited discussions about the city's tipping culture and etiquette

The video, which has been reshared across multiple accounts on social media, picks up in the middle of the altercation, with the customer urging the delivery driver to call their workplace repeatedly. 

The delivery driver, who is seen carrying a Pizza Pizza delivery bag and a $20 bill is told by the customer, "That's the exact money you have to give me. You think I never ordered before? Do something, I dare you." 

As the delivery driver presumably calls customer service, the customer begins mocking his accent and yelling a series of profanities at him. Once on the phone, the delivery driver says, "The customer was just giving me sh*t. He's abusing me." 

Throughout the video, the customer repeatedly says, "I want my change," while the delivery driver responds, "I don't have any change right now." 

At one point, the delivery driver says he will give the customer back their $20 bill in exchange for the food, to which the customer says, "I want my change. That's not my fault. You're selling food, why don't you carry change." 

After the customer yells more profanities, the delivery driver gives him back his money and leaves without taking the food. 

As expected, the video ignited polarizing discussions about appropriate tip amounts for delivery drivers in Toronto, with some expressing that tips shouldn't be expected while others stressed that tips are crucial for these workers against low wages. 

According to a 2024 survey conducted by personal finance app, Hardbacon, 65 per cent of Canadians who participated said they only tipped because a payment machine prompted them to, while 62 per cent said they felt pressure into giving larger tips because of the choices presented by credit and debit machines. 

Lead photo by

@Justice_Queen
