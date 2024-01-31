Eat & Drink
Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tipping canada

Many Canadians feel pressured by higher tip options on payment terminals

Eat & Drink
Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The culture surrounding gratuity in Canada has made many customers reach their tipping point, according to a new survey.

Hardbacon, a personal finance app, released the results of its survey on the tipping habits of Canadians on Tuesday.

"The survey particularly reveals Canadians' frustrations with tipflation and the average amounts given in various establishments," reads the report.

According to the survey, 65 per cent of Canadians tipped solely because the payment machine prompted them to.

Due to this, Hardbacon found that many customers have started tipping in establishments without table service, like coffee shops, when they pay by credit or debit. Whereas when paying with cash, customers tend to avoid tipping.

The survey also revealed that 62 per cent of Canadians feel pressured to leave larger tips due to the choices presented by the credit/debit machines.

tipping canada

Hardbacon

Respondents shared how frustrated they were with how establishments apply tip percentages to the amount after taxes and how most tipping options start at over 15 per cent nowadays.

tipping canada

Hardbacon

The survey also found that despite inflation, the most common tip Canadians leave at sit-down restaurants is still 15 per cent. That decreases to 10 per cent for food delivery apps, and 0 per cent at cafés or fast-food joints.

The most common tip given at hair salons and ride shares is also 10 per cent.

tipping canada

Hardbacon

"The survey results demonstrate that merchants' tactics to encourage consumers to tip more works, but they risk alienating their clientele in a context where we are all trying to adjust our budget to inflation," said Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon.

And you can see that alienation in the comments from the survey's respondents, suggesting that tips should be abolished.

tipping canada

Hardbacon

The personal finance app's online survey was conducted from January 9 to January 15, 2024. The total sample of this survey is 513 Canadians aged 18 and over.

What do you think about the higher tipping options presented to you? Let us know in the comments.

Lead photo by

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

People overcharged for groceries could get items for free using this Canadian code

Many Canadians feel pressured by higher tip options on payment terminals

Toronto cookie shop opening new spot in a high-traffic area

A popular American bakeshop is opening in Toronto but you'll have to pay big bucks to try it

A local store is offering free groceries to anyone in need

KFC location that had been open in Toronto for over 40 years forced to close

Hilarious typo turns Ontario Pizza Hut location into viral phenomenon

Dubai-based food chain opens first North American location in Toronto