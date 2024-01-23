Canadians share what to consider when tipping food delivery drivers

The debate around gratuity never ends, and it gets even more muddy when it comes to tipping Uber Eats and DoorDash delivery drivers.

If you're feeling unsure, thankfully, there's a helpful Reddit thread where Canadians have shared things they consider when tipping for food delivery.

"Do you always tip Uber Eats/DoorDash delivery?" asked user Acrobatic-Rest4978 on Sunday. The question got over 400 answers.

One interesting take Canadians had about gratuity is that they do tip food delivery drivers, but with a flat rate, not by percentage.

"This is the way. The f**k does the price you pay have to do with the effort required to deliver it," replied a Redditor to that answer.

If you're not sure what this means exactly, another person broke it down by comparing a $6 McDonald's delivery to a $40 steak dinner delivery, which requires the same effort when Uber Eats or DoorDash delivers it.

"Exactly! What's the difference if I order from Swiss Chalet or McDonald's," added another commenter. "If I order the same number of dishes, the effort to bring it to me is the same."

Another Redditor goes by how long the drive takes.

"If it's a less than five min drive I'd tip 1.11, a 10 min drive $2 but if it's like 15 mins drive 3-5 dollars," they commented.

Canadians say they are flexible about adjusting the tip if "the weather is extra shitty."

Others advised that people tip after their order is delivered.

And, of course, some think people shouldn't be obligated to tip Uber Eats, DoorDash, or any food delivery driver.

What do you think about tipping your food delivery driver? Let us know in the comments.