Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 4 hours ago
Fed up Canadians share scenarios where they simply refuse to tip

Has tipping culture really gotten out of hand in Canada?

Over the last few years, many conversations have popped up online where Canadians who tip, as well as those in "tippable" jobs, have gotten candid about the practice.

According to a 2024 survey by Hardbacon, a personal finance app, a lot of Canadians have simply had enough when it comes to tipping.

"The survey particularly reveals Canadians' frustrations with tip-flation and the average amounts given in various establishments," reads the report.

Among the Canadians who took part in the survey, 65 per cent said they only tipped because the payment machine prompted them to. Additionally, 62 per cent said they felt pressure into giving larger tips because of the choices presented by the credit/debit machines, which at most establishments now often start at over 15 per cent.

So when Redditor u/Gladiators10 asked, "In what scenarios should people NOT tip?" frustrated Canadians were only too eager to share their experience.

It appears that many are simply fed up with being asked if they'd like to leave a tip when picking up food themselves.

One commenter shared that they came across a tip option when they got an oil change, while someone else recounted an unusual scenario: they claimed they were asked to tip while ordering clothes online.

And one Redditor shared a similar experience after ordering a pair of shoes online, saying that when they went to pay, company "had a tip option of up to 20 per cent."

"What exactly am I tipping for? For you to package it up for shipping that I'm paying for? It's getting totally out of control," they wrote.

One quipped, "Don't forget to pay your doctor!" Another called the practice of tipping "horribly outdated."

However, one worker said that although they appreciate tips, a referral is much more appreciated.

Is there a scenario in which you simply refuse to tip? Are you working a job that accepts tips and have strong feelings about the tipping culture in Canada?

Fareen Karim
