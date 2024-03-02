Toronto neighbourhood launches unique program to provide meals for those in need

A neighbourhood in Toronto is paying it forward with a new program that allows members of the community to purchase meals for those in need.

The concept of restaurants offering pre-paid-for meals for people facing food insecurity is nothing new in the city, but a North York neighbourhood organization is taking the concept one step further.

NeighbourLink North York is launching a new program, Nourish a Neighbour, that allows members of the community to purchase an additional meal at some of their favourite restaurants to be given to someone in need.

When you order your meals, the extra order gets printed off on a ticket and posted in the restaurant's window, where someone who isn't able to purchase a meal themselves can pick it up, order with dignity and walk away with a nourishing meal, no questions asked.

As of now, the project, which only launched in February of this year, has four local restaurants in the Willowdale area signed on for the program.

The first business to sign on to the project wholly was Yonge Cafe & Bistro, shortly followed by Another Land Coffee, Woodhouse BBQ and Belle Restaurant & Bar, and more restaurants are getting in on the good will.

"This positive response from our initial contacts has set a promising tone for the program, creating a ripple effect of goodwill and community involvement," Marketing and Event Manager Sebastian Biasucci tells blogTO.

"As we continue to expand our outreach, we hope to foster more collaborations with businesses that share our commitment to making a difference in the lives of our neighbours!"

The program doesn't only support hungry neighbours, though — it also benefits businesses by generating additional revenue and exposure. It's a total win-win.

This isn't the only initiative that NeighbourLink is building to fight food insecurity in the community.

According to Sebastian, they operate "a food bank that distributes fresh food, a mobile food program that delivers food from other food banks to those who can't access them and meal trains where neighbours cook meals for those with chronic illness," to help keep the community fed.

You can get involved by heading to any of the four participating businesses and purchasing a meal, or, if you want to take it a step further, by volunteering with NeighbourLink on their other endeavours.