Loblaw facing criticism for installing receipt scanners at self-checkout in Ontario

Canadian grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd. has installed receipt scanners at four of its stores in Ontario in an attempt to curtail theft at self-checkout lanes, according to a report published by CBC News.

Shoppers at the select stores must now use the new device at self-checkout to scan their receipt's barcode after a grocery run. Once scanned, the receipt opens a metal gate, allowing the customer to exit the store.

Loblaws is so scummy. How about abolishing self check out all together- pay cashiers a living wage. If theft is such a problem…. — Alia (@MizzzAlia) March 13, 2024

CBC News discovered the new devices in a Loblaw-owned Zehrs in Woodstock, Ont., as well as two Superstore supermarkets in southern Ontario, including one location in Georgetown.

Loblaw spokesperson Catherine Thomas told CBC News that the retailer is exploring "ways to curb theft," as "organized retail crime across the industry is a serious issue, and has only gotten worse."

We want you to do our work for us and check yourself out, and also we don't trust you. Thank you for shopping at @LoblawsON — Paul Seczek (@PaulSeczek) March 13, 2024

Thomas added that the grocery giant is "working hard to balance a need for enhanced security while at the same time preserving a welcoming and convenient customer experience."

Following the discovery, many Loblaw customers took to social media to express their frustration with the new devices. At the same time, some pointed out that this extra layer of security is regularly used in other countries, including the Netherlands.

I was at a No Frills yesterday that has a gate installed- a family tried to leave but couldn’t until it was unlocked by a staffer. Seems absolutely ridiculous that @LoblawsON wants to save staff costs by making us check out but will then restrict our ability to leave their store. — Kate (@DrKateTO) March 13, 2024

"Thanks Loblaws for labeling all of your customers as thieves. Perhaps if your prices haven't risen so dramatically people could afford to buy your products," one person wrote on X.

Scanner in Woodstock was only active for maybe 48 hours before they shut it down due to complaints. My husband bought nothing and was scolded to scan a receipt he didn't even have. It was a terrible experience and now I'm buying groceries elsewhere. Good job, Zehrs Woodstock. — Jaclyn Armstrong (@philesian) March 13, 2024

"Two problems with this: What if you went in looking for something, they didn’t have it, and you're leaving without buying anything? And, this does nothing to combat the theft that most typically happens through these lanes, buying two of something but only scanning one of them," another person pointed out.

I see no issue with this, theft is a major reason the costs are going up and up.... I show my receipt to security or cashier by the door at Walmart if i go through self check out.. — Jennifer Reid (@Jennife43608785) March 13, 2024

Last June, Loblaw also faced heavy criticism when staff at one location in Ottawa asked customers to show proof of payment before exiting the store, alerting shoppers that they should be prepared to show their receipt to “validate and maintain inventory accuracy.”