Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
loblaw companies

Loblaw facing criticism for installing receipt scanners at self-checkout in Ontario

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Canadian grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd. has installed receipt scanners at four of its stores in Ontario in an attempt to curtail theft at self-checkout lanes, according to a report published by CBC News

Shoppers at the select stores must now use the new device at self-checkout to scan their receipt's barcode after a grocery run. Once scanned, the receipt opens a metal gate, allowing the customer to exit the store. 

CBC News discovered the new devices in a Loblaw-owned Zehrs in Woodstock, Ont., as well as two Superstore supermarkets in southern Ontario, including one location in Georgetown. 

Loblaw spokesperson Catherine Thomas told CBC News that the retailer is exploring "ways to curb theft," as "organized retail crime across the industry is a serious issue, and has only gotten worse." 

Thomas added that the grocery giant is "working hard to balance a need for enhanced security while at the same time preserving a welcoming and convenient customer experience." 

Following the discovery, many Loblaw customers took to social media to express their frustration with the new devices. At the same time, some pointed out that this extra layer of security is regularly used in other countries, including the Netherlands. 

"Thanks Loblaws for labeling all of your customers as thieves. Perhaps if your prices haven't risen so dramatically people could afford to buy your products," one person wrote on X

"Two problems with this: What if you went in looking for something, they didn’t have it, and you're leaving without buying anything? And, this does nothing to combat the theft that most typically happens through these lanes, buying two of something but only scanning one of them," another person pointed out

Last June, Loblaw also faced heavy criticism when staff at one location in Ottawa asked customers to show proof of payment before exiting the store, alerting shoppers that they should be prepared to show their receipt to “validate and maintain inventory accuracy.”

Lead photo by

u/blt4dtuf
