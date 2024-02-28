Toronto store known for its rare and exotic snacks has closed

A store in Toronto that sold crazy candy and exotic snacks has permanently shut its doors.

After only a little over two years in business, Queen St. West's Trap Mart has officially shut its doors for good, making it the latest in a long line of 'exotic snack' stores to open and close in short succession.

The army of exotic snack stores flooded the city in late 2021, leading many residents of the city to ask what they are and why there are so many all of a sudden.

But, just as soon as they appeared, they began to shut down, ostensibly because, at some point amid the oversaturation of the foreign snack market, the novelty wore off for most Toronto residents.

If you're a fan of wildly overpriced viral candies and chip flavours themed after rappers, this loss will be a major heartbreak for you, but for most of us, any memory of the business will slowly fade away like its much-hyped cousin, the now-defunct Dank Mart.

Trap Mart did set itself apart with some more unique offerings, though, like their heavily KITH-inspired cereal froyo.

If you're in desperate need of crazy candies, Exotic Snax is still alive and well (at least, that I know of,) on Queen West, and the Eaton Centre is set to become home to a massive candy store.