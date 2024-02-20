Pusateri's grocery store closing Toronto location after 20 years

One of the city's most prominent locations of the specialty grocery store will be closing at the end of next month.

Pusateri's, famously one of the city's most fancy-shmancy grocery stores, just announced that they'll be closing their Yorkville store for good at the end of March.

The location has been open at the corner of Yorkville and Bay for over 20 years, having first opened their doors to much excitement from the community back in 2003.

The 5,500 square-foot storefront featured ample kitchen space for preparing the chain's huge selection of prepared and fresh foods, despite being significantly smaller than the other three locations of the grocer in the city.

Despite being smaller than its siblings, the Yorkville Pusateri's location had a reputation for being one of the more upscale locations, boasting marble floors and at one time even offering valet parking for its customers.

The business says, though, that they've decided not to renew the lease on the 57 Yorkville Avenue space, and it's not yet known what will replace Pusateri's in the space.

It's not all doom and gloom for fans of the swanky grocery store, though: they'll be opening a brand new location just west of Little Italy this year, although the official opening date has yet to be announced.

You can still shop Pusateri's Yorkville until the end of March, or at one of their three other locations in the city at their Avenue & Lawrence flagship, as well as their Bayview Village and Eaton Centre locations.

This story was first reported on by Retail Insider.