Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Restaurant known for theatrical sushi experience opening first Toronto location

An over-the-top sushi restaurant is opening its first Toronto location this year, and eating there will be quite the experience.

Okeya Kyujiro is a self-described "theatrical omakase experience," with locations, or theatres as they call them, in Montreal and Vancouver, and are about to expand to Ontario by opening their first Toronto location.

The experience, which is part-meal and part-performance, has earned the Vancouver location a Michelin star, and is strictly reservation only, asking guests to arrive 10 to 15 minutes ahead of time to avoid delaying the meal.

The omakase is constantly evolving, featuring seasonal fish and flavours from all around the world, while offering "multi sensory entertainment," like music, a tea ceremony and the chefs on full display for the duration of the meal.

Many details of the restaurant's opening in the city have yet to be announced, and a representative from the restaurant told blogTO that there is not a firm opening date set for the restaurant yet.

For those waiting on baited breath for the sushi experience to arrive in Toronto, keep your eyes trained to Okeya Kyujiro's Instagram account, where they will announce all of the details once they're ready.

If you simply can't wait to try omakase, not to fear — there are plenty of amazing restaurants that omakase-style meals in the city that will satisfy your cravings.

