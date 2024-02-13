One of Toronto's worst-reviewed McDonald's locations is closing after 18 years

An infamously low-rated McDonald's in Toronto will be closing at the end of the month, and people have mixed feelings about it.

The McDonald's location at Cedarbrae Mall in Scarborough, which is also home to one of the worst Winners locations in the city, has faced its fair share of criticism over its 18 years of business, earning it the distinction of being one of the city's worst reviewed location for the fast food giant.

Unfortunately for the very few fans of the location, they've just announced via a sign posted on the wall, that they'll be officially closing for business on Feb. 28 of this year.

Reviews for the restaurant ranged from rude employees, orders consistently coming back wrong (one reviewer reports sending the tea with milk and sugar they ordered back four times before finally getting what they ordered), to, worst of all, cockroaches wandering the floor.

One reviewer even goes so far as to declare that the Cedarbrae McDonalds is the "worst McDonalds [location] ever!!!"

This isn't the only McDonald's location shutting down in Scarborough. The location at Bridlewood Mall has also recently closed down for good, as have the restaurants at Eglinton Square and Malvern Mall.

While no reason has been provided for the closure at Cedarbrae, the mall is undergoing some major renovations this year, which may be behind the change. Still, many Scarborough residents feel that McDonald's is abandoning the neighbourhood entirely.

In spite of this, Scarborough-based McDonald's fans can still get their fill of soggy fries and McRibs at two locations on Eglinton East, alongside the handful of other surviving Scarborough locations.