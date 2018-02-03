The best and worst Winners store locations in Toronto differ in small but important ways. Selection, accessibility, and whether the store is prone to overcrowding are the main criteria to help you decide whether or not, like the Winners slogan says, you should go.

Here are my picks for the best and worst Winners locations in Toronto.

Best



Centrally located and always well stocked, this Winners can get busy, especially around holidays, but has the real estate to accommodate the masses. They’ve got a sizeable men’s section and usually have an abundance of items in every section, from purses to shoes.

If you’re looking for deals on designer merchandise, this Winners location on Laird has a section dedicated to the latest fashion from trendy labels. Prices can run up at this two-floored store but it’s still a bargain compared to original retail prices.

This Winners is coupled with a HomeSense and carries an above-average selection of furniture and homeware. Their clothing section is pretty good too, and they’ve got deals on some designer clothes as well.

Sandwiched between a Paramount and a Chuck-E-Cheese, this Winners feels like the perfect spot for parents who desperately need some alone time after dropping their kids off at a party. Lots of parking and a spacious design are conducive to long browsing for deals.

Worst



Noticeably smaller than other locations you may have visited, this Scarborough store is dwarfed by the giant Canadian Tire adjacent to it in the mall. The store has a pretty drab appearance plus a limited selection of clothing, especially when it comes to menswear.

Located just a stone’s throw away from a handful of bespoke stores catering to the Financial District crowd, this Winners has decided to disguise its understocked interior by adopting a boutique facade. While you might see some things for your home here, the chances of finding any real Winners-worthy clothing gems are unlikely.

Even though it’s centrally located in one of Toronto’s busiest shopping areas, this Winners fails to provide a seamless shopping experience. Tight quarters and disorganized aisles make it tough to navigate. You’re also out of luck if you’re looking for home stuff – they don’t have that.

Everyone seems to have a love-hate relationship with this mall, and while it certainly has its loveable quirks, shopping at this Winners sort of reminds you why the Likely General made this sweater.