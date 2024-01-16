Vegan pizza recalled across Ontario for not actually being vegan

For the second time in a month, a product proudly advertised as vegan is being recalled from Ontario shelves for containing some not-so-vegan ingredients.

The item in question is the vegan and gluten-free margherita pizza from Farm Boy, the beloved homegrown grocery chain known for its specialty house brand foods, many of them catering to those with dietary restrictions.

According to the recall notice published by The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) last week, the frozen 'za, unfortunately, somehow contains milk not declared on the label, which very much states the pie is plant-based.

Not only is the unidentified milk not welcome in a vegan diet, but it is considered a priority allergen in Canada, and can lead to a number of unpleasant symptoms ranging from nausea and hives to shock and life-threatening anaphylaxis in affected persons.

Residents are being asked not to distribute, sell, serve, consume or otherwise use the recalled ready-made meal, and to instead dispose of it or return it to where they purchased it from if their item is from the batch with the lot number 23 200 and a best before date of July 19, 2024.

In mid-December, a brand of frozen vegan steaks was also recalled across multiple provinces for having undeclared egg.

Meanwhile, dozens of Quaker granola bar and cereal products have also been removed from stores due to the potential exposure to salmonella, the same bacteria that killed multiple people in late 2023 after it contaminated a popular brand of cantaloupes.